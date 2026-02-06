Seaside Library branch in the Rockaways reopens after $2.4M HVAC replacement project

After nearly two years of closure, Rockaway residents finally have their Seaside Library branch reopened following a $2.4 million project to replace the building’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

Council Member Joann Ariola and Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott welcomed customers back to the branch during a grand reopening on Thursday, Feb. 5.

“We know the community has eagerly awaited the reopening of this branch, and our team is thrilled to resume service in a space that will be comfortably heated and cooled,” Walcott said. “I am grateful to the public and our staff for their patience during construction, and I thank our elected officials for supporting the project and the NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) for managing it.”

The one-story, 7,500-square-foot building at 116-15 Rockaway Beach Blvd. has served the community since 1979.

“The Seaside Library has always been a cornerstone of the community, and its reopening is something that Rockaway residents have been looking forward to for a long time,” Ariola said. “Thank you to everyone for your patience during this long process, and I can’t wait to see all of the amazing programming the library has in store for the neighborhood.”

Ariola jump-started the programming by giving a reading from “Quiet! There’s a Canary in the Library” by Don Freeman to a group of small children from the neighborhood and their parents and caretakers.

“Our libraries are refuges for our families in so many ways. Not only do they provide us the great reads that transports us to fantastic lands, but they also provide us a place to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. “The Seaside Library’s new HVAC system will allow the branch to continue to be that refuge from the elements that our families rely on, especially in frigid weeks like this one.”

The upgraded HVAC system eliminates the central boiler and uses rooftop units with electric cooling and gas-fired heating, improving overall energy efficiency. The HVAC work managed by DCC for Queens Public Library, also includes new ductwork, controls, acoustical screening and a fire alarm system. DCC worked with K.O. Technologies, Inc. and Continental Associates on the project.

“Seaside Library is an important staple and gathering space for the Rockaway community and we’re very pleased to have delivered this project that completely renovated the building’s heating, cooling and ventilation,” DDC Acting Commissioner Eduardo del Valle said. “The renovation, which was completed on budget, will give the Seaside Library goers a comfortable space while they read.”

Seaside Library was closed down in May 2024 with the project scheduled for completion in May 2025. Unforeseen delays slowed progress and construction took 20 months to complete.

“Throughout the closure, the community has shown tremendous patience and support,” Community Board 14 District Manager Felicia Johnson said. “Residents have been eagerly anticipating the return of this essential neighborhood resource, and their enthusiasm reflects just how vital the Seaside Library is to the fabric of our community. Community Board 14 extends its sincere appreciation to Queens Public Library for overseeing the project with great care and for ensuring that all work was completed safely and responsibly. With the upgrades now complete, we are excited to welcome residents back and look forward to seeing the Seaside Library once again thrive as a hub for learning, connection, and community life.”