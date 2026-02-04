Southpole Foundation awards $20,000 total in scholarships to 11 LaGuardia college students

Four of the 11 LaGuardia Community College students that received scholarships from the Southpole Foundation, from left, Md Osama, Ryan Syed, Carol Shaw and Francisco Diaz.

The Southpole Foundation — the philanthropic arm of the SOUTHPOLE® hip-hop apparel brand — has awarded 11 scholarships totaling $20,000 to students at LaGuardia Community College, located in Long Island City, for the 2025-26 academic year.

Recipients of the scholarship must maintain full-time status and a GPA of at least 3.0, as well as demonstrate financial need. Each scholar is awarded up to $2,000 in funds to help cover costs for tuition, textbooks and any other educational expenses they may incur.

According to the scholars, the funds promote their educational success by relieving them of financial pressures and allowing them to focus on their studies without stressful distractions.

The LaGuardia Community College Foundation, led by executive director Jay Golan, oversees the Southpole Scholars Program, which it has partnered with for over 20 years.

LaGuardia’s foundation awards approximately $500,000 annually in named scholarships — including the Southpole scholarship — to students in over 50 of LaGuardia’s associate degree programs depending on eligibility, applications and interviews.

Golan said scholarships like Southpole’s provide financial stability to students that help them focus on their studies and stay on track, often resulting in higher GPAs and students graduating sooner.

He said those on the Southpole team are powerful role models for the college’s students.

“Support from the Southpole Foundation is both critical and deeply appreciated by the LaGuardia Community College Foundation and the students we serve,” Golan said. “LaGuardia students aspire to new heights — whether transferring to four-year institutions or by launching directly into meaningful careers.”

In addition to LaGuardia, the foundation has supported nearly 1,000 community college students across New York and New Jersey. In September 2024, CUNY and Southpole celebrated 20 years of partnership and nearly $1 million in support for CUNY community college students.

“Over the last two decades, the Southpole Foundation has given consistent, generous annual gifts that have helped CUNY students get one step closer to their dreams,” said CUNY Chancellor Matos Rodríguez. “We thank David Khym for understanding the critical role community colleges play in driving economic and social mobility.”

The Southpole Foundation, founded by David Khym, has become one of LaGuardia college’s longest-standing corporate partners. Since 2005, the foundation has donated $288,000 to LaGuardia that has supported 138 student scholarship recipients.

David and his brother, Kenny Khym, co-founded the SOUTHPOLE® hip-hop clothing brand in 1991. The brothers immigrated from South Korea to the United States in 1977.

Southpole scholarship recipient Mustapha Kenna said Southpole’s immigrant roots resonate deeply with him. “It’s awesome to know that Southpole is helping other immigrants,” he said.

Kenna, 24, a Programming and Software Development major from Morocco with a 3.7 GPA, said it was an honor to be selected for the scholarship and recognized as a new immigrant in the United States.

Not only do the funds help alleviate his struggle for financial support, he said, but the scholarship gives him opportunities to meet new people and expand his network.

On campus, Kenna co-founded the North African Association Student Society, serving as its treasurer. He is also active in several student clubs, including the International Students Club, the Bangladesh Student Club, the LaGuardia Humanitarian Initiative and the Entrepreneur Club.

He and his partner also won first place in LaGuardia’s Shark Tank competition for their proposal to create sustainable clothing from pineapple leaves.

Kenna expects to graduate in Spring 2026 and pursue a customized CUNY bachelor’s degree in Financial Technology.

“[Southpole] demonstrates the value of working hard to help others,” Kenna said. “I plan to follow their lead and do the same in the future.”

Khine Zin Thaw, 20, an Electrical Engineering major from Myanmar with a 4.0 GPA, also expressed a connection to Southpole’s immigrant roots and said the scholarship is “transformative.”

“As a student living independently, I worry about tuition, rent, food, transportation — everything,” she said. “This support lifted a heavy burden and allowed me to concentrate more on my education and personal growth and will enable me to graduate on time without interruption.”

Thaw is the former vice president of the International Students Club, co-founder and secretary of the Math, Engineering, and Computer Science Research Robotics Club, a member of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society and a President’s Society alumna.

She completed an electrical engineering internship at Boyce Technologies and also worked as a Student Technology Mentor in the E-Portfolio Lab. Additionally, she conducted research through Q-STEM Academy and the CUNY Research Scholars Program, as well as participated in the NY CREATES Semiconductor Bootcamp.

Thaw said she plans to graduate in Spring 2026 and hopes to transfer to City College, Cornell or Columbia, with a long-term goal of becoming a circuit designer.

“I feel both proud and inspired when I see immigrants being successful in the U.S. and giving back to the community; it really motivates me,” Thaw said. “Learning that Southpole has supported LaGuardia for more than a decade makes me proud. One day, I also hope to become someone who can look back at my community and support others on their journeys, just as Southpole has supported mine. This scholarship is not just financial help, it feels like part of my story and growth.”

Both Kenna and Thaw said they encourage incoming students to get involved at the college, build connections, seek help when needed and pay it forward when they can.

“Make an effort to get involved on campus; to ask questions, join clubs, go to events,” Kenna said. “There are so many opportunities. Look for help and ask for help when you need it. And look for ways to give back.”

“You can absolutely build a social life at LaGuardia,” Thaw added. “The community is welcoming and supportive — you won’t feel isolated even though you are away from home. Professors and advisors genuinely care about the students and are always willing to help you grow, reach your goals, and dream bigger for your future.”

To support the LaGuardia Community College Foundation, or make a gift, visit LaGuardia.edu/About/LaGuardia-Foundation/. Students interested in applying for scholarships should visit the scholarships page on the college’s website or email FoundationScholarship@lagcc.cuny.edu.