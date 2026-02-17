Spine Medicine and Surgery of Long Island opens first Queens location in Jamaica Estates

Spine Medicine and Surgery of Long Island recently expanded into Queens with the opening of a location in Jamaica Estates.

Spine Medicine and Surgery of Long Island opened its first Queens location at 175-61 Hillside Ave. in Jamaica Estates on Friday, Feb. 13.

The opening of this new location helps to expand access to comprehensive spine and pain management care for Queens residents. Additionally, the expansion beyond Long Island reflects Spine Medicine and Surgery of Long Island’s continued growth and commitment to increasing access to high-quality, physician-led care while also improving access across the communities it serves.

“When patients are dealing with back or neck pain, convenience and access matter,” Spine Medicine and Surgery of Long Island Founder and Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon Dr. Daniel Choi said. “Expanding into Queens allows us to meet patients closer to where they live and provide the same individualized, evidence-based care we’re known for.”

Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of spine conditions and chronic pain concerns are available at the new Queens location. This includes back and neck pain, herniated discs, spinal stenosis and degenerative conditions.

A thoughtful, multidisciplinary approach is applied to ensure that care plans are tailored to each patient’s needs.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment at the Spine and Medicine Surgery of Long Island Jamaica Estates location can call them at (631)-730-7970 or visit their website at spinemedli.com.