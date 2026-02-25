Sunnyside dog owner calls for accountability mechanisms after Italian Greyhound ‘Neelu’ savagely killed on 47th Avenue

Neelu, an Italian Greyhound, was killed by two Cane Corsos last week. His owner has called for more accountability for negligent dog owners. Photo via Neelu family.

A Sunnyside dog owner whose Italian Greyhound was viciously killed by two Cane Corsos last week is demanding legislation that would introduce more accountability for negligent dog owners.

Sabine, who did not wish to disclore her full name, was walking her 10-m0nth-old Italian Greyhound Neelu along 47th Avenue on Feb. 16 when she passed a man and a woman handling three dogs.

The man, who held two Cane Corsos on a Y-shaped leash, slipped and fell as Sabine walked by, losing control of both dogs.

The two dogs savagely attacked Neelu, causing devastating injuries before they were eventually pulled off.

Sabine, who suffered injuries to her hand while trying to remove the dogs from Neelu, rushed her dog to the vet, where Neelu underwent a 12-hour emergency surgery to remove her spleen and part of her lung. On Feb. 17, vets informed Sabine and her husband Razakh that Neelu would not make it.

However, Sabine recalled saying her goodbye to her beloved pet in an Uber shortly after the attack, adding that she subconsciously realized that he “wasn’t going to make it.”

“I could see it in his eyes. He was in so much pain,” Sabine said. “He looked so dazed and he he just crawled up and tucked his head into the crook of my arm. That just broke me.

“It just really felt at the end at that point.”

Neelu attack prompts call for more accountability

Sabine and Razakh later received a message from a man claiming to be involved in the attack, who offered to meet them at the 108th Precinct to file a report. The man apologized and said he did not own the dogs but refused to identify the true owners of the two Cane Corsos.

Sabine added that she filed a report with the 108th Precinct, which was subsequently passed onto the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

“It’s been one week now and we haven’t heard anything,” she said.

At present, Sabine and Razakh say they have no legal means to seek justice for Neelu, except in the Small Claims Court, where they are entitled to sue for up to $10,000 to cover vet fees and emergency room visits.

Even then, however, Sabine has learned that cases in the Small Claims Court are very difficult to win.

“There’s just no accountability,” she said. “I just want to raise awareness that there is no accountability for owners and their dogs.”

Penny’s Law

Sabine has called for the passage of Penny’s Law in the state Legislature, which would establish criminal penalties for the owners of dogs that cause injury or death through negligent handling. The proposed legislation, inspired by the mauling of a Chihuahua named Penny on the Upper West Side in May 2025, aims to close loopholes that classify dog-on-dog attacks as property damage.

The proposed legislation also aims to codify mandatory restraint for dogs in New York City and would target dog owners who fail to muzzle ordered dogs or allow aggressive dogs to roam off-leash.

Sheena Vo, whose dog Pepper was killed by an aggressive Pitbull near the intersection of Queens Boulevard and 41st Street in February 2023, has become a strong advocate for Penny’s Law, adding that safeguards like muzzles are currently a “self-enforced” measure.

“It’s up to the dog owner,” Vo said. “They may or may not do it.”

Pepper, a 12-year-old Beagle, was on a short walk with Vo’s husband when she was viciously attacked by a Pitbull held loosely on a leash and suffered severe internal bleeding. She died the following day.

“I was devastated,” Vo said. “I found out through Pepper that there really is no accountability. A lot of these negligent dog owners just kind of go away without any issues.”

‘Gaps in the legal system’

At present, Vo said, police operate under a number of limitations and generally cannot remove a dog from an owner without a court order, even if the dog has bitten a human.

“We found that there are so many gaps in the legal system,” she said, adding that it is incredibly difficult to win a case in the Small Claims Court.

Vo said Penny’s Law would make negligent dog handling a crime rather than leaving serious dog attacks in a “legal gray area.”

“Even in the cases of real, catastrophic harm, there isn’t a criminal charge tied directly to how the dog was handled,” Vo said.

Vo added that Penny’s Law would introduce tiers of criminal charges for negligent dog owners, including the introduction of penalties for repeated leash violations. If a dog injures a human or another dog due to reckless handling, charges would rise to a misdemeanor, Vo said.

“Right now, there are no levels like this,” she said. “All you can do right now is go to court and get a judge to deem the dog dangerous… there’s a gap in the system.”

Vo added that victims often face delayed access to a judge to file a Dangerous Dog report, while she has also called for clear training for NYPD officers on how to file a report.

“Without proper reporting, victims cannot even begin the process,” Vo said.

Proponents of Penny’s Law argue that criminal charges will incentivize negligent owners to implement safety measures, such as muzzles and ensuring that their dog is properly leashed.

At present, however, Vo believes that there is a “really big concern” that current laws will result in a serious attack on a human.

“Look at Sabine’s case right now. We can’t get the owner’s information,” she said. “That means that these dogs are still out in the community. It’s a very hard pill to swallow.

“Every time you turn a corner, there could be a Cane Corso. And it could be the volatile, dangerous Cane Corso that killed Neelu.”

Council Member Julie Won, meanwhile, said in a statement on social media that her office has contacted the NYPD and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to ensure that the attack on Neelu receives the “attention and follow-through it deserves.”

“My office and I will continue working closely with city agencies to ensure that there is accountability for Neelu and his parents,” Won said in a statement. “Responsible pet ownership protects our community, and we will continue advocating for the safety and well-being of all our neighbors.”

For both Sabine and Vo, the attacks have created serious emotional trauma.

Sabine said is constantly reminded of Neelu whenever she walks through her apartment, adding that she “loved every minute” of raising Neelu as a puppy.

“I’m actually still in disbelief that this has happened,” she said. “I’m seeing him all over my apartment. It’s so weird.”