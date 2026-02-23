White Plains man identified as second suspect in collision that killed an Astoria cyclist in 2024: NYPD

It took nearly a year and four months, but the NYPD has identified a second suspect in a homicide investigation by detectives at the 114th Precinct in Astoria into a hit-and-run collision that killed a cyclist just two blocks from her home on the night of Oct. 22, 2024. Amanda Servedio, 36, was struck and killed by the driver of a pickup truck who was being chased by police.

Bekim Fiseku, 53, of Staten Island, was arrested in June 2025 after he was indicted by a Queens grand jury on murder, manslaughter, leaving the scene and other related crimes, but the two passengers in his pickup truck that night remain at large. One of his accomplices has been identified as Nedzad Korac, 53, on North Broadway in White Plains by the NYPD, who was with Fiseku and another unidentified fugitive, in a Dutch Kills burglary on the night of the fatal crash.

According to the Fiseku indictment, on the night of Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at approximately 11 p.m., police assigned to Patrol Borough Queens North Public Safety responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress in the confines of the 114th Precinct in Astoria at a commercial building involving a dark pickup truck in Dutch Kills. Upon arriving at the location, the officers spotted a 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 with an obstructed rear license plate, rendering it illegible, with three men inside. Fiseku, who was behind the wheel of the pickup, pulled off the sidewalk outside of the building at 38-27 Crescent St. and struck two police vehicles, injuring two cops, according to the NYPD. Officers attempted a car stop at the corner of 34th Avenue and Crescent Street, when Fiseku fled at a high rate of speed, with police in pursuit.

According to the charges and the indictment, approximately 10 minutes into the chase, Fiseku was speeding eastbound on 34th Avenue when he allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of 34th Avenue and 37th Street in Astoria and struck Servedio, who was riding her bicycle through the intersection with the right of way. The impact of the collision ejected Servedio from her bike, and she landed on a parked and unoccupied BMW 328i. Police stopped to render aid to the victim, and Fiseku and his accomplices sped away from the crime scene.

EMS rushed Servedio to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short while later. She lived on 31st Avenue just two blocks north of the fatal crash scene.

Fiseku drove another half mile from the scene of the collision and pulled over. He exited the vehicle and fled with his accomplices on foot through a series of backyards. Police secured the abandoned Dodge Ram pickup truck with ghost plates and front-end damage in front of 46-15 Newtown Road. Crime scene investigators recovered a prybar, a screwdriver, bolt cutters, a dead-blow hammer, gloves, a mask, and two cell phones — one of which was registered to Fiseku — inside the abandoned truck, which is also registered to the Staten Islander.

The NYPD released surveillance images of Korac and described him as having a light complexion with a medium build, 6 feet 4 inches tall, and approximately 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue pants, with black and white sneakers. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The identity of the third man has not been determined. Fiseku is currently in federal custody serving a 2-year sentence. When he completes his federal time, he will be transferred into NYC custody, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.