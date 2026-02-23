Four suspects wanted in gang assault at McDonald’s in Flushing: NYPD

Cops are looking for the four suspects who allegedly pulled knives on a man and beat him with a baseball bat and chair during a gang assault inside a Flushing McDonald’s.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are looking for four suspects in a gang assault of a man that occurred inside a McDonald’s restaurant on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 8.

The 22-year-old victim was inside the McDonald’s located at 40-18 Main St. at 7:30 p.m. when the four young men approached him and asked him about a bandana he was wearing and which gang he was affiliated with locally, according to a law enforcement source. When the victim did not respond, two of the suspects brandished knives while the other two suspects struck him multiple times about the body with a baseball bat and a chair before the suspected gang members ran out of the McDonald’s and ran off on Main Street in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim sustained a laceration to the head and an injury to his arm and was transported by EMS to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects on Sunday and described all four as having medium complexions. The first assailant wore a blue and black winter jacket over a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a black Nike head covering. The second suspect wore a black winter jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The third man wore a black winter jacket, black pants, white sneakers and a black head covering. The fourth suspect wore a two-toned hooded winter jacket, black pants and black and orange sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Feb. 22, the 109th Precinct has reported 52 felony assaults so far in 2026, a dozen fewer than the 64 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 18.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

Additional reporting by Dean Moses.