Suspect steals $34K worth of trading cards in Corona crime spree: NTPD

Police from the 110th Precinct are looking for a man who stole more than $34,000 in trading cards in a robbery near Flushing Meadows Corona Park on the night of Thursday Feb. 19, and during a burglary the next night at a home two blocks away.

The suspect and two accomplices, another man and a woman, allegedly arranged to meet a 42-year-old male victim through Facebook Marketplace at Corona Avenue and Saultell Avenue across from the Playground For All Children at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 19. The meetup was meant to exchange One Piece trading cards which the victim was inspecting when one of the men struck him in the head with a glass bottle, while the other two perpetrators forcibly removed his jacket, police said. The trio ran off with the victim’s trading cards valued at approximately $4,500. The victim was not injured during the encounter.

The following night, the unidentified man was on a solo mission when he slipped into a home near the intersection of Van Doren Street and Saultell Avenue and removed packages containing One Piece trading cards valued at approximately $30,000 before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

One Piece trading cards debuted in 2022 and have cut into the gaming community that was dominated by Pokémon Cards. The rarest of One Piece trading cards can sell for tens of thousands of dollars.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect but could not provide a description because his features were hidden. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacker, black pants, brown boots and a white bookbag.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Feb. 22, the 110th Precinct has reported 6 burglaries so far in 2026, 16 fewer than the 32 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 50%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Robberies are up in the precinct with44 reported so far this year, four more than the 40 reported at the same point in 025, an increase of 10%, according to CompStat. Felony assaults are trending lower in the precinct with 76 reported so far in 2026, seven fewer than the 83 reported at the same point last year, a decrease of 8.4%, according to CompStat.