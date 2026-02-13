Teen slashed in Jackson Heights fighting off five suspects who tried to rob him at the 90th Street 7 train station: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects, who tried to rob a 15-year-old 7 train rider in Jackson Heights. One of the suspects slashed he teen as he tried to fight them off.

Police from the 115th Precinct and Transit District 20 are looking for five young men who tried to rob a 15-year-old 7 train rider in broad daylight as he waited for the subway at the 90th Street station in Jackson Heights on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 10.

The teenage victim was on the Manhattan-bound platform at around 1 p.m. when the gang approached him and demanded he hand over his winter jacket. When the youngster refused to comply, a physical altercation ensued. The scuffle escalated into violence when one of his assailants pulled out a knife and slashed him across one of his hands, police said. The five suspects ran out of the station empty-handed and were last seen on Roosevelt Avenue and Elmhurst Avenue. EMS transported the injured teen to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects. The first is seen on the 7 train and is described as having a light complexion and wore a black hooded winter jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, with black and white gloves. The second suspect is seen onboard the 7 train and described as having a light complexion and wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants and white sneakers. The third man has a light complexion and was seen walking through the 90th Street subway station wearing a black jacket over a white hoodie, a black ski cap and a black face mask. The fourth individual is seen coming through the turnstile wearing a black hooded winter coat with a black face and head covering and black pants. The fifth suspect has black hair and a light complexion and is seen in the 7 train wearing a dark blue winter jacket and a light blue face mask.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Feb. 8, the 115th Precinct has reported 29 robberies so far in 2026, seven more than the 22 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 31.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are down in the precinct with 32 reported so far this year, 21 fewer than the 53 reported at the same point in 2025, a decline of 39.6%, according to CompStat. The precinct reported a half dozen transit crimes so far in 2026m the same number of cases at the same point last year, according to CompStat.