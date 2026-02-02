Teen stabbed during disturbance in food court at Queens Center Mall: NYPD

A teenager was stabbed at the Queens Center Mall during a brawl with other teens in the food court, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst responded to a 911 call reporting an assault in progress inside 90-15 Queens Blvd. just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 31. Upon their arrival at the scene, officers located an 18-year-old male with a laceration to his right hand and a second smaller laceration above his left eye, police said Monday. A group of teenagers were seen running from the food court in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported by the NYPD to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Jan. 25, the 110th Precinct has reported 35 felony assaults so far in 2025, a half dozen fewer than the 41 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 14-8%, according to the most recent CompStat report.