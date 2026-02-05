Female thief steals $3K in cash from elderly woman near Main Street in Flushing: NYPD

Cops are looking for the thief who allegedly stole an envelope containing $3,500 from a 74-year-old woman in Flushing,

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are looking for a thief who targeted an elderly woman inside a commercial establishment across the street from historic St. George’s Church in broad daylight on Friday, Jan. 23.

The 74-year-old victim was inside 135-38 39th Ave., just off Main Street, at around 2:30 p.m. when an unidentified woman approached her from behind and removed an envelope from inside the woman’s handbag before exiting the business. The stolen envelope contained approximately $3,000 in cash, police said. The thief was last seen traveling southbound on Main Street toward Roosevelt Avenue.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described her as having a light complexion and wearing black-rimmed eyeglasses, a black hooded winter jacket, gray sweatpants, beige shoes and carrying a beige bag.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to her arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this grand larceny investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Feb. 1, the 109th Precinct has reported 83 grand larcenies so far in 2026, 15 more than the 68 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 22.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.