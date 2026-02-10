Three homes gutted during fatal 4-alarm fire on Dongan Avenue in Elmhurst: FDNY

Firefighters battled a massive 4-alarm inferno in Elmhurst on Monday night that killed one woman and injured 11, including one man who was listed in critical condition.

One woman was killed and eleven people were injured, one critically, during a 4-alarm house fire in Elmhurst on Monday night.

The FDNY received a call at 6:44 p.m. reporting a fire on the first floor of an attached 2-story building at 83-33 Dongan Ave. Arriving units found heavy fire on the first and second floors. Shortly after arrival, firefighters rescued five people.

As flames extended to two neighboring homes, a 4th alarm was transmitted, bringing a total of 74 units and 231 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene between Broadway and Poyer Street.

A short time later, a partial collapse occurred, prompting firefighters to evacuate the building. The FDNY used two tower ladders and six hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire, which was brought under control at 1:10 a.m., more than six hours after the first 911 call was received.

Firefighters found a 34-year-old woman inside the home unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, an NYPD spokesman said Tuesday, adding that a 22-year-old man was rushed by EMS to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

EMS also transported a 10-year-old girl and a 55-year-old to Harlem Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. EMS transported a 13-year-old girl, a 59-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman and a 67-year-old woman to Elmhurst Hospital, where they were all listed in stable condition, the police spokesman said. Five other civilians suffered minor injuries after jumping out of windows to escape and were treated at the scene by paramedics. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

NYPD detectives were on the scene and fire marshals are working to determine the cause of the inferno. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, according to the FDNY.

Inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings (DOB) were called to the location early Tuesday morning for a structural stability inspection. At the 2-story, two-family dwelling at 83-33 Dongan Ave., inspectors found heavy fire damage, including collapsed floors and a missing roof. The fire spread to 83-28 and 83-36 Dongan Ave., where inspectors found heavy fire damage to both properties.

Due to the hazardous conditions caused by fire damage, DOB issued full vacate orders to all three properties. DOB also issued immediate orders to seal each building in the interest of public safety. The American Red Cross was at the scene and registered 14 households, including 40 adults and 7 children, for emergency assistance, including temporary lodging and financial aid. Inspectors from DOB’s Forensic Engineering Unit were back on-site Tuesday for an interagency meeting and for further assessment of the fire-ravaged homes.

Council Member Shekar Krishnan said 80 households in the neighborhood were still without electricity on Tuesday morning and that Con Edison is working to restore power to those homes by Tuesday evening. He is also working with the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development to provide resources to the impacted members of the community.

“I’m thankful for the quick response of FDNY to get the fire under control and keep our neighbors safe,” Krishnan said in a statement. “We are also grateful to the American Red Cross, who was on the ground supporting displaced families. We will continue working with HPD to provide resources for these families.”

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell and Ramy Mahmoud.