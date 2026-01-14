The Golden Festival is taking place in Astoria this weekend. Photo credit: The New York Brass courtesy of The Golden Festival Instagram

Get ready for a weekend of singing, dancing and indulging in traditional bites at the Zlatne Uste Golden Festival, celebrating Balkan cultures in the heart of the world’s borough.

The 40th annual celebration is taking place on Friday, Jan. 16, and Saturday, Jan. 17, at The Marquee Astoria (formerly the Astoria World Manor), located at 25-22 Astoria Blvd., featuring over 50 bands, dance workshops, and two evenings filled with tradition, community and celebration.

“As we mark the festival’s 40th anniversary, it’s wonderful to see what Golden Festival has become,” said Michael Ginsburg, the festival’s program director and leader of the sponsoring band, Zlatne Uste. “Whatever’s going on in the world, thousands of people come together in the middle of winter sharing love for music and dance, and respect for a remarkable range of cultures.”

The festival, which has become the largest Balkan music and dance festival in the U.S., showcases a diverse array of Balkan cultures, including Klezmer, Middle Eastern, Ukrainian, Scandinavian, Albanian and many more. The event kicks off on Friday night with a dance workshop led by expert instructors, followed by a full evening of live music. Throughout the evening on Saturday, four stages will feature continuous live music from performers from the Balkans and beyond, and on both evenings, festival-goers can indulge in complimentary Balkan appetizers, enjoy drinks from the Balkan coffee house and tavern along with a cash bar, and explore the Charshiya Artisan Market featuring traditional and contemporary craft.

The event provides a great opportunity to connect with others in the community, learn about different cultures and traditions, and enjoy a light-hearted evening of dancing and live music at the family-friendly event. Some of this year’s featured acts include: Zlatne Uste Balkan Brass Band, Merita Halili and Rair Hyseni with the MSU Albanian-Balkan ensemble, Slavic Soul Party, Lubo Smilenov, Chris Tiktapanidis, Scott Wilson and Efendi, Michael Winograd, and Ukrainian Village Voices.

Tickets for Friday’s event, which begins at 7 p.m. until 12:30 a.m., range from $30-$50 and Saturday’s event, which starts at 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., costs $59-$79. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit their website.

“Every year we walk away energized by the joy the festival inspires, and today it feels more important than ever,” said Ginsburg.