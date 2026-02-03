New trash bins installed in District 28 after CM Hankerson partners with DSNY

Council Member Ty Hankerson partnered with the New York City Department of Sanitation to install 36 new trash bins across District 28, including South Jamaica, South Richmond Hill, Rochdale Village and South Ozone Park.

Thirty-six new trash bins were installed in parts of South Jamaica, South Richmond Hill, Rochdale Village and South Ozone Park after Council Member Ty Hankerson partnered with the New York City Department of Sanitation to help address residents’ concerns about daily sanitation conditions.

According to a news release from Hankerson’s office, the bins were placed at high foot traffic corners and corridors where residents have raised longstanding concerns about litter and garbage overflow.

The office worked with DSNY and the community to identify priority locations with repeat trash buildup and limited public disposal options.

Hankerson said this effort reflects his office’s early focus on practical quality-of-life improvements that residents of District 28 can physically see on their blocks.

The news release said the new bins are intended to make it easier to throw away everyday waste, reduce litter that collects at corners and support cleaner sidewalks near commercial strips, bus stops and other public areas.

Locations of trash bin installations include:

West corner of Sutphin Boulevard and Tuskegee Airmen Way

East corner of Guy R. Brewer Boulevard and 140th Avenue

East corner of Liberty Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard

“People have been clear about what they want: cleaner corners, cleaner corridors and basic services that restore pride in our neighborhoods,” Hankerson said. “We took office, we moved quickly, and in less than 30 days, we delivered. This is just the beginning because clean streets are not a luxury — they are a basic standard for health, safety and quality of life.”

Hankerson said his office will continue working with DSNY to identify additional locations, respond to community reports and push for consistent service that keeps blocks clean every week.