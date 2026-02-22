Victoria’s Secrets: Friendships and family

Artist Paris (left) with Kathy Reilly, Patricia Pernes, Kevin Scherer and Josh Greenberg at Mar-a-Lago’s lavish brunch and car show.

The Beatles song “With a Little Help from My Friends” rang true for me this week by celebrating with them at many wonderful events.

The superb Super Bowl party given by Hamptons friends Penny and Irwin began the week and was followed by another party hosted by Jeri Kronen and her husband Dr. Jerry Cammarata to welcome our Hampton Synagogue Rabbi Marc Scheiner to Palm Beach.

Members have bonded into sweet friendships and we were all delighted to see each other.

I launched Dan’s Papers Palm Beach because so many New Yorkers are transplanted south for the winter. What fun to see them again!

Later in the week, two great art galleries — Carousel Fine Art in West Palm Beach’s Nora District and DTR Modern Galleries in Palm Beach — featured talented artists and their stunning, powerful work.

Carousel’s young owners Laura and Philippe Horowicz opened their gallery this past October, adding to their galleries in Atlanta, Chicago, Miami and southwest Michigan.

The large open space was overflowing with art and sculptures. I gravitated to artist Caroline Dechamby, whose paintings filled the walls and also created beautiful, limited-edition fine leather and hand-painted pocketbooks. A great wearable art item!

I was happy to see many other friends from New York and locals filling the gallery and enjoying the art.

Days later, old friend Ted Vassilev, owner of DTR Modern Galleries in Palm Beach, SoHo, Nantucket, Washington, D.C., and Boston, and his stunning, brilliant wife Simona Petrova held a cocktail party introducing artist Kozo at their Palm Beach gallery.

I was delighted to meet in person Kozo, whose work has graced our Dan’s Papers front covers. The 27-year-old Israeli-born artist, with over 1 million followers, now makes his home in Brooklyn.

His art makes me smile and feel wonder at his remarkable work. I just noticed each of his pieces has a tattoo needle on the bottom to remind us of his tattooing origins. His work is widely recognized for his incredibly detailed, colored and microrealistic tattooed designs that blend classical art with modern pop culture themes.

I had lunch with Ted and Simona later in the week, where I got to meet some great people at the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic show of extraordinary Ferraris.

Being in Palm Beach is to attend fundraising events for great causes.

It was my joy to join Catherine Loevner, who was raising awareness for her impactful cultural institutions in her beloved hometown of Pittsburgh. She invited friends to learn about them from Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. The enthusiasm and pride for her institutions made me want to visit Pittsburgh. It’s now on my travel list!

Then, Hamptons friend Louise Braver invited me to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) — founded by Estée Lauder Companies — luncheon at The Breakers.

Being a “survivor” myself, I was happy to hear the guest speakers share the continuing breakthroughs and appreciate the Estée Lauder Companies’ continuing support of the critical research.

Leonard Lauder had passed away last year and it was bittersweet to see family members and their friends’ video remembrance remarks and hear their continuing support to raise crucially needed funds.

The packed ballroom at The Breakers was filled with beautiful people — most dressed in pink — raising money and showing their support. Just their presence proves how the legacy of entrepreneur Estée Lauder did more than make and build a beautiful brand! Her breast cancer research cause will live on forever!

What a week it was!