Victoria’s Secrets: Paris in all its glory

Friends from Hong Kong, the U.S., Switzerland and the Netherlands to celebrate.

After my fabulous family adventure in Peru, I was off to celebrate my friend’s birthday party in Paris.

Paris is a glorious city — one of the most beautiful in the world — and it was sweet to return.

My week began with my traveling companion Frederico Azevedo, who had introduced me to Cornelia and Ralph Heins, who live in Sagaponack, Palm Beach and Dallas.

Cornelia celebrates Ralph’s January birthday with elegant parties, and this year she decided to do it in Paris! I was delighted to be included.

Frederico likes to stay at his favorite old-world, elegant Hotel Costes in the heart of the Place Vendome section of Paris, just a 10-minute walk from the Louvre through the Tuileries Gardens. The bedrooms are all designed with rich, rose-colored fabric on all the walls, furnishings and bed covers.

But it took moving rooms three times to get the right room at the hotel. One was at the end of the longest winding hallway I ever visited, and the next one had a shower/tub with a marble side I couldn’t climb over. But the final room had a standalone shower. Success!

Settling in for our eight-day visit, I couldn’t get the smile off my face as we passed Paris’ historic sites, restaurants and shops as we made our way through the city to our hotel.

Frederico and I arrived in Paris at 9 a.m. and by 8 p.m., we were at the Heins’ pre-birthday party dinner at the Atelier des Lumières for a groundbreaking exhibition for dress designer Azzedine Alaia, who was inspired by Dior and named 1984’s Designer of the Year. He got the nickname “King of Cling” because of his breakthrough body-hugging designs. What fun to see the creations designed decades ago be as relevant today.

The Heins’ pre-birthday dinner was held in the Atelier with their friends from around the world.

We enjoyed each other’s company and looked forward to the next day’s birthday party.

The following morning, Frederico and I were joined by Hamptons friend Philip White to visit genius architect Frank Gehry’s Fondation Louis Vuitton featuring an exhibit of the brilliant Gerhard Richter’s lifetime collections. But to me, the Gehry-designed building itself was the work of art. What a treat for the eyes!

We went back to the hotel to prepare for the birthday dinner at the stunning Cheval Blanc Paris hotel that is part of the LMVH brand. Its interior was ironically designed by brilliant artist/designer/architect Peter Marino, a Southampton resident. How fitting for Cornelia to have the celebration of her beloved Ralph’s birthday at the exquisite location.

Dinner was a lovefest and I felt privileged to participate.

Great friends, music, food and wines, all in an elegant environment — it was a night for the memory book!

The next days were filled with visiting the Louvre, the Museum of Modern Art and the fabulous Jules Verne restaurant perched atop the Eiffel Tower. Just being in the magical “City of Lights” was extraordinary!

Paris is a city filled with history and beauty to be on everyone’s bucket list! I felt blessed to be there!

See more photos on QNS.com, DansPapers.com and LongIslandPress.com.