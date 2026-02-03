Queens voters head to the polls for Assembly District 36 special election to fill Mamdani’s old seat

Voters across the 36th Assembly District took to the polls Tuesday morning to elect a successor to fill Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s old seat in a special election that has pitted three progressive candidates against each other.

Diana Moreno, an organizer within the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA); Rana Abdelhamid, founder of local anti-violence non-profit Malikah; and Mary Jobaida, a Bangladeshi immigrant advocating for the Queensbridge Houses community, are all contesting the ongoing special election.

Moreno, who earned the Queens Democratic Party nomination as well as receiving key endorsements from Mamdani and the DSA, is the clear frontrunner in the race and cast her ballot at P.S. 166Q shortly after 10 a.m.

Moreno, addressing a significant number of campaign volunteers who accompanied her to the polling site, expressed confidence that she would emerge victorious from the special election.

She told her “incredible group of volunteers” that her campaign was not an individual one but part of a wider democratic socialist movement that would stand up to “fascism” in the federal government.

“This is not just about one person. This is about a movement to center the dignity of working people,” Moreno told supporters.

She pledged to be an “unwavering ally” to Mamdani if she is elected to Albany, adding that she would build on Mamdani’s legacy in the Assembly by ensuring that the district continues to be represented by a democratic socialist.

Jobaida and Abdelhamid are also DSA members and boasted platforms that were ideologically similar to Moreno’s. All three candidates had pledged to fight for a tax increase for the state’s wealthiest residents as well as protecting the district’s immigrant community by fighting for New York for All, which would prevent state and local law enforcement from collaborating with federal immigration authorities.

But voters across the district pointed to Moreno’s endorsements and her strong links to the DSA as key reasons for their vote.

Andrew Grossman, speaking at P.S. 122Q, said he was “very close” between two candidates but said endorsements from Mamdani and the DSA pushed him toward Moreno. He noted that Astoria is a DSA stronghold and believes that Moreno’s election would represent a sign of “continued strength and cohesion” within the community.

“She seemed like the strongest candidate,” Grossman said. “This district, in particular, gas been very strong for the DSA… We have them on every level of voting.”

Sean and Jordana Williams also said they voted for Moreno because of the long list of endorsements she picked up, pointing in particular to the Working Families Party (WFP) endorsement.

“I hadn’t done a ton of research, but it was the endorsements for me,” Jordana Williams said outside P.S. 122Q. “Essentially, I’ll vote for whoever is running on the Working Families Party line because I want to support working families.”

Eric, a voter at P.S. 122 Q who did not disclose his last name, said he liked all three candidates, adding that all candidates appeared to be “people you can trust” and people who are involved in the local community. However, Eric said he voted for Moreno because of her endorsements, pointing to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement last month.

“I figured I’d trust the opinion of someone who knows more about politics than myself,” Eric said.

Another voter at P.S. 122Q, who wished to be identified as Dan, did not disclose who he voted for but stated that he voted for the candidate be believes best represents the working class, and not billionaires. Dan’s main issue is affordability, which is why he chose to come out to vote despite the freezing temperatures.

“It’s really was a decision this time, because all of the candidates were saying they were about affordability,” Dan said. “But only one of them had the right endorsements.”

Taylor, a voter at P.S. 166Q who did not wish to disclose her last name, said she voted for Moreno because of Mamdani’s endorsement.

“I really love that Zohran backed her and I love what she stands for too,” Taylor said. “They all seem great, but Zohran backed her and I back Zohran.”

Stay tuned to QNS.com for more updates on the special election.