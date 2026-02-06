Creep groped woman waiting for F train at Jackson Heights transit hub: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly groped a woman as she waited for an F train at the Jackson Heights-74th Street transit hub.

Police from the 110th Precinct and Transit District 20 are looking for a suspect who allegedly groped an F train rider as she waited on the platform at the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street transit hub late last month.

Police say the 34-year-old victim was approached from behind by a stranger at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27, who grabbed her rear end. The suspect ran out of the subway station onto Roosevelt Avenue in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images that show the suspect passing through the turnstile and described him as having a light complexion with a dark beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, a black baseball cap, black pants, and red gloves with white lettering or logos on the wrists.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Feb. 1, the 110th Precinct has reported a half dozen sex crimes so far in 2026, seven fewer than the 13 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 53.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also down in the precinct with three reported so far this year, three fewer than the half dozen reported at the same point in 2025, a decrease of 50%, according to CompStat.