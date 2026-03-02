Adult education hub opens at Queens Borough Hall, supporting GED, ESL and CTE programs

A grand opening for the brand new District 79 Adult Education Enrollment Hub at Queens Borough Hall, in Kew Gardens, was hosted last Thursday, Feb. 26.

A brand new District 79 Adult Education Enrollment Hub opened at Queens Borough Hall, in Kew Gardens, expanding its class offerings and providing tuition-free education to adult learners who are earning their General Educational Development diplomas, learning English as a Second Language or enrolling in Career and Technical Education programs.

The hub — a result of a partnership between New York City Public Schools, District 79 Superintendent Glenda Esperance and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards — was celebrated with a grand opening last Thursday, Feb. 26, in Room 318.

It will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants for the adult education program must be 21 years of age or older who live in NYC and do not have a U.S. High School diploma or equivalency.

“What amazing things can happen when we pool our resources together,” Esperance said. “We know that when adults get the resources they need, they become the villagers that pour into the community and build up our students and everyone else.”

Esperance thanked Richards for his contributions to the project, as well as his support of District 79’s Alternate Learning Centers and other adult education institutions such as East River Academy, which serves students ages 18-21 who are incarcerated on Rikers Island.

Richards said he envisions the new adult education hub as an incubator for the Queens community, strengthening the borough through its diverse programs.

“It’s never too late to learn,” Richards said. “We live in the most diverse county in the United States of America, and we want our ESL learners to have these resources, as well. This is all part of our strategy to leave this place better than we found it.”

He also noted that his administration has poured over $400 million into education across Queens since he first took office in December 2020.

Olga Stewart-Nelson, principal of Adult Education School 2, serves adult learners in Queens North including Corona, Jackson Heights, Astoria, Ridgewood and Fresh Meadows. She said ESL students are the program’s largest cohort, although it also offers GEDs and CTE courses.

“This space here is definitely going to allow us to build awareness and serve even more students,” she said. “We’re very appreciative.”

Sabrina Fleming, principal of Adult Education School 3, serves students in Queens South, spanning from Long Island City to Far Rockaway.

Fleming noted that the program has case managers working flexible hours to ensure adult learners have the opportunity to come to class, partnering with other services at Queens Borough Hall to ensure all barriers are removed and students can focus on their education.

According to Annette Knox, executive director of adult education, the program gives adult learners a second opportunity to achieve the American dream.

“In education, we always learn it is the key,” Knox said. “People can get a good education and provide a pathway for their children.’

Richards, who said he was the first member of his family to graduate high school and college, has helped encourage his younger siblings to do the same. His own son, Richards continued, stands on his shoulders and has pursued leadership roles in his educational journey, as well.

“Today, I’m proud,” Richards said to adult learners in the program. “I’m proud you’re taking the next step in your educational career. You never know where you will land, or how much you’ll be an inspiration to people who see you taking this step.”

Rommel Gallamos, who was raised in the Philippines, said he immigrated to New York with a dream of going back to college after issues in his home country made it difficult for him to complete his education there.

When he arrived, however, he first had to earn a high school equivalent diploma. He searched on Google for free adult education programs and came across District 2 of the Queens Adult Learning Center, quickly enrolling and studying hard to pass his exams.

Gallamos finally earned his diploma, which he showed off during the grand opening on Thursday, and is currently applying to colleges.

“Hopefully I can live the American dream,” he said. “[District 2] welcomed me, and they’re basically like my second family.”

Elysee Utway, who immigrated to the U.S. from Congo, enrolled in the adult education program knowing very little English. However, the program offered her ESL classes and taught her how to speak the language, which she did fluently during the grand opening.

“Thank you to everybody for this program,” Utway said. “To be an adult and learning is not easy, especially in New York where so many things are happening right now. It’s not easy, but we thank God because we have support from the school.”

For more information about the adult education hub and its services, visit Schools.NYC.gov.