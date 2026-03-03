Glendale man gets 17 years for attacking 9-year-old girl, biting a finger of a cop who tired to stop him: DA

Glendale resident Feliz Enrique was sentenced to 17 years in prison for attacking a 9-year-old girl in front of her mother, and then biting an off-duty cop who tried to stop him.

Glendale resident Feliz Enrique was sentenced on Monday to 17 years in prison for attacking a 9-year-old girl who was playing on a street in front of her mother in May 2025, and biting the finger tip of an off-duty NYPD sergeant who tried to intervene.

Enrique, 32, of 68th Street, pleaded guilty in January to assault in the first, second and third degrees, attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the charges, between 4:10 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Enrique approached the girl and engaged her in conversation by asking her name. When she responded, Enrique attacked the girl, firing off a roundhouse right that struck the youngster in her face, causing her to fall to the ground. Immediately after the assault, off-duty NYPD Sgt. Sebastion Hajder, who was nearby, and two good Samaritans, attempted to apprehend Enrique. In the ensuing struggle, Enrique bit the cop on his knee, hand and finger. Enrique bit off the top portion of the sergeant’s right index finger.

Police from the 104th Precinct took Enrique into custody. According to the criminal complaint, during questioning, Enrique told an officer, “This isn’t the first time it’s happened. I beat up her father. I asked where’s {redacted]. I knocked her out. Yeah, I punched her.”

As for biting off Sgt. Hajder’s fingertip, Enrique told the officer, “I know the finger went in my mouth and his finger came out of my mouth.”

EMS transported the girl to the Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition with bruising to her arm and back and bleeding to her lip and arm, loose teeth and substantial pain. Sgt. Hajder, who is assigned to the 79th Precinct in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition. He was treated for bite marks to his hand and leg and abrasions to his arm and leg. Due to Enrique’s actions, doctors were unable to reattach the sergeant’s fingertip.

“Feliz Enrique attacked a 9-year-old girl who was simply playing outside on a spring afternoon,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “The violence continued after good Samaritans, including an off-duty NYPD sergeant, tried to apprehend the defendant. Enrique bit the sergeant several times including on his right index finger, severing the fingertip.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Toni Cimono sentenced Enrique to 17 years in prison to be followed by five years of post release supervision.