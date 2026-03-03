CM Krishnan hosts Lunar New Year celebration in Elmhurst

Elected officials feed ceremonial lions at a Lunar New Year event hosted by Council Member Shekar Krishnan and Assembly Members Catalina Cruz and Steven Raga. Photo via Ramy Mahmoud.

Council Member Shekar Krishnan hosted a Lunar New Year celebration in Elmhurst Saturday afternoon, joining forces with a number of elected officials to ring in the Year of the Fire Horse.

Krishnan hosted the event alongside Assembly Members Steven Raga and Catalina Cruz at Elmhurst’s CC Moore Homestead Park, with U.S. Rep. Grace Meng serving as a special guest for the celebration.

The Feb. 28 event, supported by the Queens Economic Development Corporation, Asian Americans for Equality and several other community institutions, featured a traditional Lunar New Year lion dance, which aims to bring good luck and prosperity for the year to come.

Krishnan described the event as a “joyful celebration” and a reminder of the “power of our community.”

The celebration also featured a number of cultural performances and tabling from local organizations, with State Sen. Michael Gianaris and Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas also supporting the celebration.

Cruz, meanwhile, said the event served to “strengthen our neighborhoods” and connect residents to vital resources.

“Celebrations like these remind us that representation, culture and community go hand in hand,” Cruz said in a post on social media.

Additional reporting by Ramy Mahmoud.