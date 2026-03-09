Marathon HK Diner launches mascot student art contest in LIC

Calling all student artists! Marathon Hong Kong Diner’s mascots are looking a little dull after a long and dreary winter and need your help brightening up with their drawing contest throughout the month of March.

The creative call is open to elementary and middle school students in the Long Island City area, asking them to tap into their inner flourishing artist with the winner having their work shown on full display at the restaurant and Instagram, along with a gift card to enjoy dishes like their popular crispy pork cutlet and Hong Kong style macaroni in tomato soup with beef and onsen egg.

The contest is a great way to connect with the community and give kids something fun to do while expressing themselves and bringing positive energy to the neighbourhood.

“We started Marathon to connect over food, and in the same way, art is also one channel that people use to share culture and feelings, so we wanted to create something that’s simple, that can bring the local kids, family and small businesses together,” said David Lee, the owner of Marathon HK Diner who also manages LIC Food Hall. “This art project is really about celebrating creativity and building community in Long Island City.”

The contest is open until March 31 with Long Island City Partnership supporting the initiative by reaching out to local schools and distributing drawing sheets to students. The sheet consists of Marathon’s three mascots, inspired by some of their popular dishes, including the bolo bun, milk tea, and a bowl of crispy pork cutlet. Students can color and customize the mascots however they like and submit their work in person at Marathon HK Diner, or take a photo or scan the completed artwork and send it to their email. Each submission will be judged on creativity, originality, fun expression, and creative use of colors and accessories.

Students who didn’t receive a worksheet from their school are more than welcome to stop by Marathon to pick one up and participate in the contest. The top three selected entrees will each receive a $50 Marathon Hong Kong Diner gift card to enjoy with their families and view their work on display inside the diner and on their social media channels.

“This is a fun way to get kids to participate and it’s all about how creative they are, and keeping it fun,” said Lee. “We want them to feel proud seeing their work in the community. We want this to become a new tradition, not just one time, and we want to continue to find different ways to stay engaged with the community. We’re open to hearing feedback on what the local families would like to do, and hopefully we can do something together.”

To pick up a drawing sheet or submit one, visit Marathon Hong Kong Diner at 27-17 42nd Rd. LIC inside of LIC Food Hall.

To make a submission via email, send it to contact@marathonhkdiner.com and use the subject line: Marathon Art Contest Submission. In the email body, include: the student’s full name, school and grade, and a parent/guardian email.