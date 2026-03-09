Reports of suspicious device left at Maspeth gas station mobilizes ESU, Bomb Squad: NYPD

The area around the BP gas station on Fresh Pond Road at Eliot Avenue in Maspeth was cordoned off on March 8 while members of the Emergency Services Unit and the Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious device.

Police from the 104th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a suspicious device found at the BP gas station on Fresh Pond Road at Eliot Avenue in Maspeth just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 8.

It was reported that a vehicle pulled into the station and allegedly left a box containing lithium-ion batteries. The NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit responded and cordoned off the area to non-emergency vehicles out of an abundance of caution.

Council Member Phil Wong posted on social media. He added that the NYPD Bomb Squad was called to the scene to examine the box. The Bomb Squad gave the all clear a short while later.

“Thank you to the NYPD for their work and for taking the situation seriously, especially considering what’s been going on as of late,” Wong wrote.