Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven salutes four female health care heroes for Women’s History Month

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Neir’s Tavern Ambassadors Club, a community team of civic-conscious supporters, honors four female trailblazers in health care — Dr. Sandra Lindsay, RN, Jennifer Ierardi, Stancy Saji and Tina Bianco — for their leadership, service and impact in the World’s Borough and beyond.

Throughout the month, each honoree will be highlighted across Neir’s Tavern’s social media channels and newsletter, offering “exposure to an audience of over 20,000 followers combined,” according to a press release. Additionally, the recipients receive a complimentary meal and drink, redeemable in March or April. If unable to visit, they may donate the award to someone in need.

Born out of a shared desire to preserve historic neighborhood landmarks, the Woodhaven saloon, located at 87-48 78th St., spearheaded the membership group as a means for customers to participate in stewardship. The club members take “legacy actions” to boost the venue’s visibility, whether by drawing customers, building professional partnerships, supporting local causes or documenting its historical significance — all leading up to the 200th anniversary in 2029.

This year, the Neir’s Tavern Ambassadors Club is calling on the community to show appreciation for the honorees’ contributions.

“Women’s History Month is an opportunity to celebrate the people who show up for others every day,” said Loycent Gordon, the owner of Neir’s Tavern. “Our Ambassadors Club exists to turn community support into action. These four women represent the best of health care—service, leadership and community—so we’re putting their names and stories in the spotlight.”

For Liam Castro, a Neir’s Tavern Ambassador and the project lead, the initiative is a mission that hits close to home.

“This project is personal to me,” said Castro. “My wife is in health care, and I wanted to honor her and other women who give so much to our community. We’re celebrating them publicly—and inviting the community to support them in return.”

Meet the honorees shaping the future of health care

Dr. Lindsay, a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and distinguished guest speaker at Neir’s Tavern’s 196th anniversary block party, is a nationally recognized nurse leader and public health advocate. On Dec. 14, 2020, Dr. Lindsay made history “as the first person in the U.S. to receive the COVID-19 vaccine outside a clinical trial,” as stated in a press release. She also shared her memoir, “First in Line,” at last year’s anniversary celebration.

Ierardi, a nurse practitioner at the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, has over a decade of patient care experience. She is a recipient of Neir’s Tavern’s 2025 Community Service Award for volunteering with unhoused pets and organizing Neir’s Tavern’s Karaoke for a Cause, supporting Puppy Kitty NYC. Ierardi and her husband, Castro, routinely help decorate the bar for the holidays, adding to the hospitable atmosphere for locals.

Saji, a Program Manager of Community and Government Relations at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, strengthens partnerships that advance critical areas of health care, including maternal health, preventative care and wellness programming in Queens.

She regularly collaborates with Neir’s Tavern on maternal health events, community baby showers, youth programming, flu vaccination and preventive care, street fairs and holiday support for public safety departments. In the fitness realm, Saji also founded Queens Girls Who Walk, a health and wellness initiative that connects women through movement.

Bianco is a registered nurse with over three decades of service, spending the last 20 years at the frontlines of the Emergency Department at NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island. As a community advocate, she supports free health clinics, expands access to medical equipment through donations and assists unhoused people through clothing drives. Outside her profession, Bianco is a proud supporter of Neir’s Tavern, participating in community gatherings.

Neir’s Tavern, renowned for its landmark status as New York City’s oldest continuously operating tavern, is working towards the Road to 200 initiative to reach its bicentennial. To find out more information about the historic saloon, visit their website.

For those interested in joining the Neir’s Tavern Ambassadors Club, head over to their page.