Quantcast
News

Norma’s Corner Shoppe to close down by end of March after 14 years as a popular Ridgewood gathering spot

By Posted on
IMG_1441_1772566895423
Courtesy of Norma’s Corner Shoppe

Norma’s Corner Shoppe, the popular café in Ridgewood that’s been a neighborhood cornerstone for 14 years, announced that it will close at the end of this month — allegedly due to persistent complications with its electric kitchens.

After almost a year of working with Con Edison and licensed electricians to figure out the cause, Norma’s owners stated that it is no longer feasible to remain open until this summer, the estimated time when experts believe the problem will be solved.

The owners, Crystal Williams and Denise Plowman, confirmed the decision to QNS. They say they have already alerted staff that Norma’s Ridgewood location at 59-02 Catalpa Ave. will serve its last customers on March 29, as the sudden onslaught of electrical equipment malfunctions has adversely impacted the business.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Norma’s Corner Shoppe (@normascornershoppe)

Norma’s has been a popular Ridgewood café since Plowman and Williams, both single mothers, used their personal savings and opened the store in 2012. Named for Williams’ late grandmother, the shop started with a “DIYed” counter to sell espresso and pastries, eventually growing and expanding to another location in the Hudson Valley in 2022.

100 Years Strong: The Legacy and Future of VISIONS

Schneps Connects

Since opening, Norma’s has expanded to offer a wider variety of food and drinks and upgraded its equipment to keep up with demand.

Courtesy of Norma’s Corner Shoppe

While Norma’s hasn’t officially issued a public statement announcing the closure, rumors spread on social media after two former employees alleged that managers were receiving tips intended for employees. Williams stated that Norma’s pays all employees over the minimum wage plus the full tips owed; neither employee who made the allegation responded for comment.

A Con Edison emergency service truck parked out front of Norma's Corner Shoppe.
A Con Edison emergency service truck parked out front of Norma’s Corner Shoppe.Courtesy of Norma’s Corner Shoppe

Williams did not want the situation to overshadow the closure, and reiterated her gratitude to the neighborhood and community, focusing instead on the many good years spent in Ridgewood.

“We aren’t focusing on any sadness. We want to express our gratitude [to Ridgewood] for the time we’ve been gifted. We know we are lucky to have had the years we’ve had,” Williams said. “Ridgewood has been unbelievably supportive of us over the years, and we’ve made beautiful memories. We want to cherish and honor those.”

About the Author

Patrick Stachniak

Reporter for The Ridgewood Times. Reach out if you have an issues or stories that you want covered in the neighborhoods of Maspeth, Middle Village, Glendale or Ridgewood!

More in News

More from Around New York