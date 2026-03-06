Two suspects still at large after gunpoint robbery in Ozone Park: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspects who allegedly robbed a 19-year-old man as he walked with an older woman on Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park.

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park are looking for two suspects who robbed a 19-year-old man at gunpoint in mid-February and remain at large.

Police say the victim was with a 45-year-old woman in the vicinity of Liberty Avenue and 97th Street in Ozone Park just before 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb, 14, when they were confronted by the two men. One of them pulled out a handgun and forcibly removed the teenagers wallet which contained $25 in cash. His accomplice grabbed the woman’s purse from her shoulder, searched through it, but did not remove any of her property before tossing it on the sidewalk, police said.

The perpetrators ran off traveling westbound on Liberty Avenue toward Cross Bay Boulevard. The victims were not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects and described them as having dark complexions. One looked directly at a security camera and wore a black hooded jacket and black pants. His accomplice wore a black hooded jacket, black pants and a black durag and had facial hair.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through March 1, the 106th Precinct has reported 31 robberies so far in 2026, one more than the 30 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 3.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report.