Victoria’s Secrets: A winter week break

Nothing is better than spending time with family!

When my kids come to visit, I feel like I’ve put my finger into the electric socket and I’m recharged!

Last week, to my delight, my three children and their kids came to Palm Beach for their winter break and to celebrate Jonah’s 17th birthday. It’s a landmark age in which he can legally drive without his mother. He’s been counting the hours and days, and now it is here!

Jonah had met President Trump at Mar-a-Lago a year ago and never forgot shaking the president’s hand as he said, “You’re a handsome young man!” So, I surprised him with a return visit to the historic, elegant destination.

To enter is an experience. As we made our way through the Secret Service car security center, our car was sniffed by dogs and examined both underneath and inside the hood. Our names were also vetted by another Secret Service officer. When we passed the inspection, we made our way back to the main entrance of the president’s “Palm Beach White House” on Ocean Boulevard, which has been renamed Donald J. Trump Boulevard.

At the main entrance, we were met by an armed guard who put down the in-ground barrier, allowing us to make our way to the golden-embellished front doors.

It’s amazing to me that a mentally ill man boldly made his way through that same entrance, that is so heavily guarded, toting a rifle — sadly, he was murdered! I’m glad we were not there — nor was the president!

We entered the living room, which, on Sundays, becomes an enormous caviar-filled lush buffet featuring all kinds of fish, meats and terrific desserts.

But this day, it was returned to a living room with scattered plush armchairs and sofas. There were a few elevated tables overlooking the lush gardens leading to the Ocean Beach Club with its distinctive yellow-striped umbrellas.

We made our way into the outdoor dining space that overlooks the back gardens and the Intracoastal waterways.

We toasted Jonah and celebrated him with a delicious lunch and, of course, a sparkled dark chocolate birthday cake!

After lunch, the family went on a tour of the grounds, including a stop at the gift shop, where they bought mementos of their visit.

Mar-a-Lago was built in 1927 for Post Cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post, who lived there until her death in 1973 and bequeathed it to the U.S. government Post Foundation. It was costing the government $1 million a year to maintain, but Trump acquired the unique property in 1985 and turned it into a private club 10 years later. Mar-a-Lago is Spanish for “sea-to-lake” and is aptly named because it sits between the ocean on one side and Lake Worth on the other end, making it the most precious property in Palm Beach.

Trump has invested millions to restore the Hispano-Moresque style architecture to its original glory and transformed it into the private club it is today!

Trump bought it for $5 million and has restored the architectural details and enhanced the grounds, adding a 20,000-square-foot ballroom, the largest on the island.

The site is in the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

You feel the history when you are there, and the family happily celebrated being there for Jonah’s birthday.

Another family adventure was a visit to the Lion Country Safari, spread out over 300 acres in Palm Beach County. We drove through the park in our car on a 4-mile path and were delighted to see up close my favorite giraffes, zebras and rhinos.

After the drive, we entered the park where the kids fed giraffes, went on a short boat ride and almost made it onto the beautiful carousel.

The moms had an afternoon treat, going to the Eau Resort & Spa for rest and restoration, getting massages in the spa’s superb, quiet rooms. I had a stress-relieving massage and the masseuse shared a technique to relax yourself that I will pass on to you.

It’s a breathing exercise, counting “4-5-6.” Breathe into your nose count of 4, then hold it to the count of 5, then breathe out to the count of 6. I tried it and it works!

She also suggested not having my cell phone on my night table because of the rays generated throughout the night. I tried it that night and it worked! Try it and you, too, might feel its benefits!

Our stay was a special time of togetherness that I will always treasure.

Palm Beach Opera soars

My granddaughter Morgan and I saw a spectacular performance of “The Pearl Fishers,” music by George Bizet (composer of “Carmen”), with extraordinary costumes and scenery originally created for the San Diego Opera by Zandra Rhodes.

What a week it was!