Flushing Town Hall continues Lunar New Year celebrations at annual Temple Bazaar this Sunday

Celebrations of the Lunar New Year continue Sunday as Flushing Town Hall kicks off its annual Temple Bazaar with a New Year’s dragon parade expected to draw hundreds of attendees.

The parade will be led by students beginning at 9:30 a.m. in front of Flushing Library at 41-17 onto Main street, and then Northern Boulevard leading to the venue’s Chinese New Year Bazaar at Flushing Town Hall. Local elected officials including City Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing) are expected to attend the morning events.

“Lunar New Year celebrations are a highlight at Flushing Town Hall every year, and this season is no exception,” said Flushing Town Hall Executive and Artistic Director, Ellen Kodadek. “Our spectacular lineup of Lunar New Year visual and performing arts programming reflects our mission to bring global arts to our global community.”

This year’s Bazaar will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring performances for all ages, art making, lantern making, flower decoration, and food to celebrate the Year of the Pig. The events feature several jugglers’ acts — plate spinning, Chinese yo-yo dance, foot handkerchief — Chinese folk dances, Sichuan style facing-changing, and hand puppets.

There will be Chinese music in partnership with outstanding performing arts groups and artists, such as New York Chinese Cultural Center, Chinese Theatre Works, RuDance Center, Master Xidi Yang, and Master Naiyi Zhao.

In addition, paper-cutting artist Ming-Liang Lu, will present traditional folk art demonstrations and a sugar-painting artist will showcase their traditional work. Attendees also can add newly designed red envelopes to the community submissions that remain in the venue’s hallways after January’s popular Red Envelope Show closed.

The Temple Bazaar is offered in two sessions, with tickets for each time slot.

Flushing Town Hall encourages attendees to purchase tickets for the Chinese Temple Bazaar early, before they sell out. For tickets and more information about all Lunar New Year programs, visit www.flushingtownhall.org or call (718) 463-7700 x222.

Flushing Town Hall is accessible by car, bus, train and foot – located a short distance from the 7 train – at 137-35 Northern Blvd in Flushing. Access for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility is available.