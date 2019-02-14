Potential for double-parking gives Board 5 pause on plans for Glendale daycare center

Members of Community Board 5 want the developers behind a proposed Glendale daycare facility to reconsider pickup and drop-off arrangements for the 167 children expected to attend the site on a regular basis.

The advisory body made this request on Feb. 13 after its Land Use Committee reviewed plans for a daycare facility at 79-40 Cooper Ave., and heard from an attorney representing the owners.

Land use attorney Frank St. Jacques presented the same plans floated by the committee at Wednesday’s meeting at Christ the King High School in Middle Village, but Board 5 Chairperson Vincent Arcuri was leery of of parents who may double park on Cooper Avenue and exacerbate the same problem perceives happening across the street where there is a gymnasium.

“One of the complaints that I’ve had is the dance studio across the street and the [gymnasium], parents all double parked when dropping them off. They create a problem,” Arcuri said. “That’s why I think the Transportation Committee better look at this closely and make some more recommendations moving ahead.”

The Land Use Committee had similar concerns regarding drop-offs and pick-ups, and recommended the developers look to getting a variance as opposed to special permit to build a daycare in an M1 industrial zone.

The 83,000-square-foot lot, which also encompasses the storage facility, currently under construction, is expected to be operated by Children of America which has several locations and proposed locations in Queens.

Fifteen classrooms of the proposed facility will add up to a total of 15,212 square feet and will have a fenced rooftop playground. About 3,986 square feet of the building will be used as commercial floor space that can be subdivided into smaller tenant spaces which the developers hope will attract a medical facility.

The daycare will be fenced off from the storage facility and attorneys from Akerman said Children of America will keep kids under close supervision.