Cops look for man who raped woman as she slept inside her Ridgewood apartment

Police need the public’s help in finding a man who raped a woman as she slept in her Ridgewood apartment earlier this month.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect and 28-year-old female victim fell asleep inside the woman’s apartment in the area of Gates and St. Nicholas Avenues early on the morning of Feb. 7. Sources familiar with the investigation said the two were “acquaintances.”

At about 5 a.m., authorities said, the victim woke up to discover the suspect raping her. She was able to break free from his clutches. The rapist removed her Apple watch and cash, then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 104th Precinct.

On Feb. 15, the NYPD released video footage of the suspect walking in front of a store in the vicinity of Gates and St. Nicholas Avenues. Cops described him as a black man between 27 and 32 years of age, standing about 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans while carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the perpetrator’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter to @NYPDTips or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.