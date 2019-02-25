This year’s St. Pat’s for All Parade in Queens marks 20 years of Irish pride shared by everyone

A special anniversary commemoration will mark the St. Pat’s for All Parade — the city’s most inclusive celebration of Ireland — in Sunnyside and Woodside on March 3.

The St. Pat’s For All Parade celebrates its 20th anniversary this coming Sunday, as revelers from around the city and the world parade through Sunnyside and Woodside to celebrate the culture and contributions of the Irish. The parade stands out as welcoming all those who want to enjoy the wearing of the green regardless of race, gender, creed or sexual orientation.

The official parade begins at 2 p.m. on March 3, but the celebration kicks off two days earlier on March 1. The parade will host a special 20th anniversary event which is billed as a reception and concert to benefit the parade. The event will be held at the Irish Arts Center in Manhattan. Tickets are available on the parade’s website.

The march was the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the city to encourage members of the LGBTQ community to participate under a banner. Even as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Manhattan now permits LGBT organizations to march, the St. Pat’s for All Parade continues this tradition, growing into one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in New York City.

As in previous years, the event will celebrate two big contributors to Irish culture as grand marshals. Both of this year’s honorees come from the arts in Fionnula Flanagan and Seán Curran.

Flanagan is an actress currently starring in “The Ferryman” on Broadway who previously performed in a film that celebrated the women who most influenced famed Irish author James Joyce, in addition to appearances on “Lost,” “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” and various “Star Trek” series. She’s a native of the Irish capital of Dublin.

Curran is a renowned choreographer and director for opera and theater, as well as an award-winning original cast member of “STOMP!” His 30 works for Seán Curran Company are characterized by collaborations across artistic genres. Founded in 1997, the company has toured to nearly 100 venues in the U.S., Europe and Asia and has presented home seasons in New York City as part of the Brooklyn Academy of Music 2015 and 2018 Next Wave Festivals and at The Joyce Theater.

If you’re interested in participating, visit the St. Pat’s for All Parade website for more details.