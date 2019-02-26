Burglars grab more than $77K worth of jewelry from Astoria home: NYPD

Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a string of burglaries in Astoria.

Law enforcement sources said the two suspects forcibly entered three residential locations along 49th Street on Feb. 8 between 7:15 and 7:45 p.m. According to police, the suspects gained access to the homes by climbing the rear stairs of each location before breaking windows and entering through rear doors.

Police indicated that the burglars did not take any property from two of the three locations. However, the individuals fled one location with approximately $77,000 worth of jewelry, according to authorities.

All of the incidents were reported to the 114th Precinct.

Cops described both suspects as 30-year-old men with light complexions who were last seen wearing dark jeans, white sneakers and hooded sweatshirts. One suspect is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, while the other is reportedly 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Police released video of one of the suspects on Feb. 26.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.