Culture group’s comedy show proceeds helps fund new Middle Village school scholarship fund

Some local laughs are being used to bring a big-time helping hand to students at Christ the King High School.

The Middle Village school got a visit from the local Italian-American club Associazione Culturale Italiana Di New York recently. The organization gave them the proceeds from a recent local comedy show to benefit art scholarships for students, totaling $5,500.

The money will go toward the Constance DelVecchio Maltese Art Scholarship, which celebrates the late wife of Serphin R. Maltese, the chairman of the board of trustees at Christ the King. Constance Maltese was an artist who was eventually knighted by the Republic of Italy and further honored for her works of art and achievements, which went toward enhancing Italian-American heritage and experience.

Christ the King Principal Geri Martinez, President Michael Michel and Board of Trustees Chairman Serphin R. Maltese attended the presentation with Associazione Culturale Italiana Di New York Chairman Tony DiPiazza and board members Frank DiPiazza, Joe Natasi, Maurizio Troia and Tony Mule.

“On behalf of Christ the King High School, I would like to thank Chairman Tony DiPiazza and Associazione Culturale Italiana Di New York for their splendid efforts and generous contribution to Christ the King’s students, which will allow us to reward our artistically gifted students,” Maltese said.