Two mixed-use skyscrapers set to rise at Hunters Point South in Long Island City

Two new mixed-use skyscrapers have been planned to come to Hunters Point South in Long Island City.

Plans were filed on March 8 to build two huge residential skyscrapers to 57-28 2nd St. and 1-15 57th Ave. The proposed building will be designed by Handel Architects and is being developed by the Gotham Organization and RiseBoro Community Partnership.

According to plans filed to the Department of Buildings, the 57-28 Second St. tower will be 33 stories and 371,953 square feet. Plans say that 327,982 square feet will be used for 452 residential units and 6,981 square feet will be allocated to a community space within the building.

The 1-15 57th Ave. tower will be a 57 story mixed-use building and cover 699,580 square feet. The building will have 692 residential units (643,314 square feet), and according to the Gotham Organization website, a section of the units will be used for senior independent living units. Additionally, 9,071 square feet will be used for commercial space and 19,434 square feet will be used for a community space.

Each building will be reinforced with concrete. At this time, a completion date for both towers haven’t been announced.