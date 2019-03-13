Sample sweet treats at the first upcoming annual Queens Chocolate Festival in Flushing

It’s a weekend filled of sweet delights for chocolate lovers to visit chocolatiers, sample baked goods and speciality food vendors at the upcoming first annual Queens Chocolate Festival.

Visitors can enjoy a free sampling booth, live demonstrations and family entertainment at the Queens Chocolate Festival at Queens College Fitzgerald Gymnasium at 65-30 Kissena Blvd. on Sunday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with over 30 vendors offering sweet treats.

The free sampling booth sponsors include Petit Pot Pudding, My Mo Mochii snacks and the Queens Chocolate Fest’s very own chocolate-covered bacon booth.

Chocolate lovers can see and purchase the most amazing chocolate bars, toffee, pudding shots, fudge, vegan truffles, chocolate-filled wontons and more, at the festival organized by Jason Reilly and Tyrell Davis.

“We’ve done other events before and it’s tough to get the word out,” said Reilly. “But I think just the idea with chocolate it’s bringing chocolate lovers out from all corners of Queens, and I think that’s why we anticipate the turnout to be good.”

After organizing other special events for Halloween and Easter, the duo came up with the idea to host an event for chocolate lovers with different activities to partake in.

“People come to our egg hunts and Halloween events and they’re looking for chocolate, and we just felt there’s a need to have an event based on chocolate,” Reilly said.

Reilly is expecting about 3,000 guests to attend the event, which will also include chocolate waffle dancers and a selfie-station with a chocolate backdrop for guests to take a photo to share on social media.

Featured vendors will include Chocolate Works Brooklyn with chocolate covered strawberries and chocolate fountains; Tipsy Brownies, booze-infused brownies by The Brownie Bar; Know of This World Pretzels, NYC-style pretzels dipped in chocolate; Little Bird Kitchen with spicy chocolates; soaps that look and smell like real chocolates by AJ Sweet Soaps; and much more, including cookies, gourmet chocolate covered apples, honey and pickles.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-queens-chocolate-fest-tickets-54225666428?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete.

Early Bird Tickets are on sale for a limited time only ($10/person); however, once the sale ends, full priced tickets are $14/person.