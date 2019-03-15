Queens Botanical Garden to host first-ever Daffodil Dash 4k Fun Run in May

Run, walk, or push a stroller while enjoying spring flowers at the Queens Botanical Garden (QBG) first-ever Daffodil Dash 4k Run in May.

In partnership with Queens Distance Runners and elitefeats, the QBG Daffodil Dash 4k Run will take place Saturday, May 4 at 8:00 a.m. at the QBG pathway. All proceeds will benefit QBG’s educational programs.

“Daffodil Dash will be a fun opportunity to experience the Garden in a unique way—in running shoes!” says QBG Executive Director Susan Lacerte. “Come with friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors. Like all things at the Garden, we welcome anyone and everyone. You don’t need to be a seasoned runner to participate either; you can walk and even push a stroller if you’d like. However you finish the route, you’ll be sure to take in the view of our beautiful spring flowers.”

Registration is required to participate in the event. Adults (age 13 and up) $40; Seniors (age 62+) $30; Garden Members $30; Children (ages 12 and under) $10; FREE for children ages 3 and under, and must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Day-of registration: Additional $10. Day-of registration and check-in begins at 6:30 a.m.

The above pricing applies to individuals only. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Groups and corporate teams can contact a race coordinator for special packages and more information: funrun@queensbotanical.org or 718.886.3800 x250.

Special packages include: Event T-shirt (register by 4/13/19 to guarantee); Make & Take Daffodil Dash Medal; Post-race light breakfast; and Finish line photos.

Strollers, wheelchairs, or walkers are welcome. Friends and family can cheer at the start/finish line (QBG has set aside a designated cheering area and space is limited.) Spectators can enter for free as garden admission is suspended until 10 a.m. and entry is only available through the Parking Garden at 42-80 Crommelin St.

Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are also available.

For more information visit: www.queensbotanical.org/funrun or contact funrun@queensbotanical.org or 718.886.3800 x250.