Massive power failure hits the Big Six apartment complex in Woodside

Thousands of residents living at the Big Six apartment complex in Woodside were plunged into darkness on March 19 due to a massive power failure.

The failure occurred at about 5:15 p.m. on March 19 at the Mitchell-Lama development of high-rise apartment towers located off the corner of Queens Boulevard and 61st Street. More than 1,000 families call the Big Six complex home.

According to resident Sam Goldman, the outage knocked out electricity, heating and water services to the building; the entire Big Six complex is not part of the Con Edison grid, and generates its own power. He had to walk up six flights of stairs, illuminated with some emergency lighting, in order to reach his apartment.

Members of the 108th Precinct are on the premises, and some temporary lighting has been set up near the Big Six’s power station as crews work to restore utilities.

According to WABC-TV, the Fire Department rescued three people from stalled elevators. The MTA also dispatched a bus to serve as a warming station for residents to heat up on a cold, late winter night.

State Senator Michael Gianaris said on Tuesday that he was working with Big Six leaders as well as the city’s Office of Emergency Management and the Fire Department to offer assistance.

“This complex generates its own power supply and is not connected to a major utility. I will work with residents to help identify the cause of this outage and address issues with their generator system going forward,” he stated.

As of 11:05 p.m., some of the buildings were reported to have power restored.

This is a developing story; check back with QNS later for further details.