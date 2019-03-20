Long Island woman charged with manslaughter after infant girl dies in Long Island City hotel last year

A Long Island woman was arrested in connection to the death of an infant that was born prematurely last year at a Long Island City hotel.

Lauren Becker, 36, was arrested on March 20 following an ongoing investigation. She was charged with manslaughter.

According to police, at 7:41 p.m. on July 18, 2018, officers from the 108th Precinct and EMS units responded to a 911 call regarding a child in distress at a Days Inn located at 31-36 Queens Blvd. Upon their arrival, police found a newborn female infant lying unconscious and unresponsive inside of a hotel room, with her 35-year-old mother.

Sources familiar with the investigation believe that despite not being due for several months, the mother had just given birth to the child in the room. EMS rushed the infant to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

At this time, police could not confirm whether or not Becker was the victim’s mother.