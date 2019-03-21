Bayside resident cites quality of life issue and ‘horrific’ odors stemming from neighboring ‘hoarder’

A Bayside resident is fed up with the foul odors that she claims are coming from a neighboring apartment and said it is diminishing residents’ quality of life.

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, had noticed strange smells surrounding the unit since she moved to The Bay Club in 2014. But the situation escalated this past January when she discovered that the neighbor’s bathroom stopped working.

“The smell on some days is horrific and smells like defecation is laying around,” said the resident who added that since they are “away a lot,” the odor levels fluctuate depending on whether or not her neighbor is in the apartment.

She noticed that the smell dissipated when the apartment owner recently left for a few weeks. She said that the smell had not “yet” returned since he got back last Friday.

For the past five years, the source claimed that her neighbor exhibited “hoarding” tendencies, which she believes may have contributed to the odors and a roach problem six months ago.

“They have a van and I observed them unloading it at 5 o’clock in the morning when I had to go to work. It was jammed full of stuff,” she said.

About a week and a half ago, she confronted her neighbor about the stench and claimed that she received a “threatening” and “creepy” letter in response. She and the owner of her apartment tried to email the building’s management company about the issue to no avail.

“They will not answer the calls or handle the problem,” she said.

A few days after her attempts to complain, the resident said that management contacted her and confirmed that they had taken legal action to handle the issue. QNS reached out to the building’s management, who said that they took legal action in the Supreme Court of Queens County.

“An order was issued and we were able to clean out the unit and fix anything that was wrong,” management said.

The Bay Club opened its doors to residents in 1981 and is managed by Douglas Elliman Property Management. Building amenities include a leisure club and fitness center, an onsite grocery store and concierge and doorman service.