Crocheron Park baseball field in Bayside set for long-awaited renovations this July

A Bayside baseball field will finally get a long-awaited renovation starting this summer.

According to City Councilman Paul Vallone, the NYC Parks Department will begin work on the Crocheron Park baseball field project on July 4. Construction at the site, located at 215th Street and 35th Avenue, is expected to be completed in one year.

“Baseball will always be our national pastime and I’m proud to work with our Parks Department to build our kids the field they deserve and give them a taste of what it’s like to play on a bigger stage,” said Vallone. “The major upgrades to this field will ensure that future generations of little leaguers will be able to enjoy it for years to come, and I look forward to kicking off the first Bayside Little League season at this beautiful new field.”

The Parks Department began planning the baseball field reconstruction in June 2017 and have proposed several essential upgrades for the property.

Parks will reconstruct the southwest ballfield, known as Field 3, which will include a new infield with a clay and sand mixture and an outfield with topsoil and natural turf. The steep existing outfield along with other grading issues will be corrected and existing fences will be repaired or replaced around the perimeter of the ballfield.

In addition, Parks plans to install new access gates and paths and dugouts will be made accessible and furnished with new benches, backrests and arms. Vallone’s office shared that the Crocheron Park fields will also get a new section of bleachers, bottle filler drinking fountains and a manual irrigation system.

Renovations to Field 2 include removing the existing dugout and replacing it with bollards to make the field open and accessible. Additionally, new canopy and understory trees will be planted on the site margins to add shade and replace previously removed trees.

The Bayside Little League is set to start their upcoming season at the field in a few weeks but will be able to finish up their season before renovations begin.

“We look forward to beginning construction on Field 3 at Crocheron Park this summer after the spring little league season has wrapped up,” said Queens Borough Commissioner Michael Dockett. “Our kids deserve great places to play, and with new infield clay, regraded turf, water fountains, and benches, the new ballfield is sure to be a home run.”