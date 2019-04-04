Subway creep masturbated in front of a woman on board the F train in Jackson Heights

Cops are looking for a man who pleasured himself next to a young woman while riding the subway in Jackson Heights last week.

According to police, at 11:14 a.m. on March 29, an 18-year-old woman was riding a Manhattan-bound F train when the unknown man entered the train at the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue subway station.

Law enforcement sources said the man proceeded to sit down next to the woman and put his hands inside his underwear and masturbated as he stared at the woman. The suspect later walked off the train at an unknown station.

The incident was later reported to the 110th Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau.

Cops described the suspect as a black man between the ages of 20 and 25 years old, standing between 5 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a red hooded sweater, a black jacket, black sweatpants and carrying a green backpack.

A subway rider captured a cellphone video of the creep and submitted it to the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.