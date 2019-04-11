Knife-wielding robber steals cash from Astoria Dunkin shop in early-morning heist

Cops are currently looking for a money-hungry bandit who stole cash at knifepoint from an Astoria Dunkin Donuts on Thursday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the robbery occurred just after 6 a.m. on April 11 inside the Dunkin location at 32-48 Steinway St.

According to police, the bandit walked into the establishment, displayed a knife and demanded cash from the workers. Police sources did not immediately know how many people were inside the shop at the time, or how much cash the crook obtained.

Information on the Citizen app indicated that the perpetrator removed an undisclosed amount of money from the register, but police could not immediately confirm that to QNS.

The suspect fled the scene possibly with an unidentified male, sources noted.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responded to the incident and initiated a search of the surrounding area. At this time, no arrests have been reported.

Police described the knife-wielding robber as a white male in a white sweater.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back with QNS later for further details.