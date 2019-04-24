As we head further into spring, there are more opportunities to hit the streets and find you next dream home. But with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to find a place to start.
This week, we’re showing off three homes that are great for all sorts of buyers: a two-family home in Astoria, a colonial in Bellerose Manor and a cape in New Hyde Park.
MLS: 3120210
25-24 48th St., Astoria, NY 11103
Listing Price: $1,379,000
Details: Originally built in 1960, this two-family home in Astoria offers a great opportunity for potential income. Each unit contains two bedrooms, one full bathroom, a kitchen, living room, dining room, and access to an attached garage. A private balcony with access to both floors leads to the fenced-in backyard with tons of space for plants.
For more information, contact listing agents Irene Nictas at 917-518-3031 or Evangelia Boudourakis at 917-751-6700.
MLS: 3118410
82-14 235 St., Bellerose Manor, NY 11427
Listing Price: $1,350,000
Details: This Bellerose Manor colonial is new to the market and is a great space for potential homebuyers. Features include three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one full, one half), a formal living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a renovated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a family room, a finished basement and two-story ceilings throughout. The private backyard offers a patio area and a spacious lawn, perfect for entertaining or enjoying the spring and summer weather.
For more information, contact listing agent Maria Tsiolas at 516-655-5405.
MLS: 3106349
32 Allen St., New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Listing Price: $579,000
Details: This traditional A-line cape offers plenty of space for a family to settle down. Features include three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one full, one half), an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, a partially finished basement and a detached garage. The house is nearby local transportation and shops, plus has incredible curb appeal in the neighborhood.
For more information, contact listing agents Donna Rubertone at 516-662-7475 or Irene Nictas at 917-518-3031.
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty consists of a team of exceptional sales associates and staff united through shared ideals of professionalism. Experienced and committed to diligence, discretion and personal attention, all are well versed in Daniel Gale’s philosophy of caring service, and all strictly adhere to the company’s code of ethics with genuine knowledge of the local communities, as well as unequaled skills in the arts of marketing and negotiation.