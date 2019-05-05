Cops want to talk to this man connected to a violent stabbing at a Long Island City deli

Police need the public’s help in finding a man they want to question about a stabbing inside a Long Island City grocery store on Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred at 5:53 p.m. on May 3 inside the 21 Deli located at 40-35 21st St., across the street from the Queensbridge Houses complex.

According to authorities, the suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed a 19-year-old man in the torso, then fled from the scene. The motive behind the attack remains unknown at this time, sources familiar with the investigation said.

Officers from the 114th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to a local hospital in stable condition.

On May 4, the NYPD released a security camera image of a man wanted for questioning with regard to the assault. He’s described as a black man in his early 20s with a light complexion and a slim build.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.