Former Sheepshead Bay Councilman Lew Fidler dead at 62

BY AIDAN GRAHAM

Former Sheepshead Bay Councilman Lew Fidler died May 5 at the age of 62.

Fidler was a longtime Democratic political operative who represented Bergen Beach, Sheepshead Bay, Marine Park, Mill Basin, and Canarsie in the City Council from 2002 until 2013.

Emergency medical personnel transported Fidler to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens on May 4 with undisclosed injuries and doctors pronounced him dead Sunday morning, according to authorities.

His cause of death is pending further investigation, police said.

Kings County pols took to social media on Sunday as news of Fidler’s passing sent shock waves throughout Brooklyn.

Borough President Eric Adams praised Fidler’s dedication to his constituents and his convictions.

“Lew Fidler was truly committed to fighting long and hard for those he served. He always stood up for what he believed in, with true courage in his convictions. Lew was a man of high integrity and strong moral values, a devoted husband and father,” Adams said. “I extend my most heartfelt condolences to his loving wife Robin, his sons, and all in his family upon his passing.”

Councilman Chaim Deutsch (D-Sheepshead Bay) spoke of Fidler’s lasting legacy on Brooklyn politics.

“Lew’s quick wit & kind generosity were legendary, and a blessing to all who were privileged to know him,” he said. “Southern Brooklyn will never be the same.”

Councilman Mark Treyger (D-Coney Island) called Fidler a champion of southern Brooklyn.

“Lew was a champion for our community for many years. He was kind, generous and had a wonderful sense of humor. Lew will be missed,” he said. “My condolences to his wife Robin and their family.”

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson took to Twitter to celebrate Fidler’s work providing funding for homeless New York City youth.

“There are literally thousands, if not tens of thousands, of runaway/homeless youth in NYC whose lives have been hugely changed because of Lew Fidler. He was their champion, their pitbull, their hero.Lew: you saved MANY lives. Especially LGBT youth,” Johnson wrote. “Thank you.”

Fidler is survived by his wife Robin and their two sons.