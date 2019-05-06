What’s best for bees-ness: Beehives installed on rooftop of Fresh Meadows shopping center

More than 20,000 buzzing vegan Italian honey bees are buzzing in Fresh Meadows to benefit the local environment.

Interested in sustainability and the environment, Federal Realty Investment Trust, a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties, has placed two beehive colonies on their unused rooftop property at The Shops at Fresh Meadows Place, located at 61-18 190th St.

“The addition of the bees to our properties helps show our connection to the community and our support of our partner The Best Bees Company’s commitment to saving the bee population,” said Matt Ehrie, vice president of Asset Management for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

The company announced its partnership on May 2 with The Best Bees Company’s Network of client partners committed to make a positive impact on local bee health and advancing global pollinator research.

The Best Bees Company is a beekeeping service in the U.S. servicing residential and commercial properties across a dozen urban areas and growing. Colonies of vegan Italian honey bees have also been placed on Federal Realty properties located at Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass., and Linden Square in Wellesley, Mass.

According to The Best Bees Company, the beehives will grow vertically — adding boxes known as supers on top of the brood box to accommodate their needs.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Federal Realty to service beehives on multiple properties across their portfolio. They realized they had untapped space on their rooftops that could be used to benefit the local environment and creatively engage with shoppers,” says Noah Wilson-Rich, co-founder, chief scientific officer, The Best Bees Company.

According to Ehrie, each property has a hospitality partner that will incorporate the hyper-local honey into menus and special offerings. By hosting the colonies, and using the honey in local products, FRT is demonstrating the company’s commitment to the environment while offering something new and unique for their shoppers.

Mark Lessing of Blaze Pizza in Fresh Meadows said the opportunity to use a local product in its menu is a great way to connect with their new community since opening for business on…

“We are excited to be a part of this program to support the bee population while doing something special for our customers,” said Lessing.