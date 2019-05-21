Rockaway Park’s Riis Park Beach Bazaar returns for its fifth summer this weekend

A summer staple at Rockaway Park is returning to the oceanfront for a summer of fun, food and so much more.

Starting on Memorial Day weekend, the 2019 Riis Park Beach Bazaar will open for another season of summer food and fun. Now in its fifth year, the bazaar reimagines the beach experience at Jacob Riis National Park’s ocean front.

At the Bay 9 stage, the Riis Park Beach Bazaar will host free live music every Saturday, Sunday and holiday afternoons from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend. Each Friday, Bay 9 will host the Rockaway Beach Lobster Jam, a sunset seafood feast with Shirine Saad providing the soundtrack.

On Thursdays, the Breezy Point duo Locals Rule Band will take the stage at Bay 9 for a summer residency.

In addition to the music programming, on Tuesdays and Thursdays this summer Bay 9 will host “Golf at Riis!” presented by Aviator Sports, with course and drink discounts at the Riis Park Par 3 Golf Course. On Wednesdays, the weekly Rockaway Beach Volleyball League will take place.

The Bathhouse Courtyard and Pavilion will also offer free music performances, movie screenings by Rockaway Film Festival, overnight camping from Camp Rockaway, Pétanque tournaments presented by babacoolbrooklyn.com, Campfire Fridays at the Old Wise Clock and so much more. Plus, this year, cabana, umbrella and chair rentals as well as food and beverage delivery to your location on the beach will be available through the Lido Beach Butlers app.

After all of the activities, you’re going to want something to eat or drink. Some of this year’s new food vendors include Carnal, Fit Food Kitchen, Brooklyn Shave Ice, Dolce Brooklyn, People’s Pops and many more. Returning this season are fan favorites such as Rockaway Clam Bar, Meatup Grill, Two Dudes, Pizza Motto, Warung Roadside, Oaxaca Tacos, Trop Pops and Ample Hills Creamery.

Additionally, dozens of pop-up shops from local merchants will set up shop along the boardwalk at Bay 9 and the central Bathhouse’s Sand Lot games space.

The Riss Park Beach Bazaar opens daily at 11 a.m. Bay 9 is located at 167-02 Rockaway Beach Blvd. and the Bathhouse Courtyard at 157 Rockaway Beach Blvd. For a complete lineup of programming, events, vendors and more, visit riisparkbeachbazaar.com.