LIC Flea & Food to kick off the summer season on June 29

Mark your calendars – the LIC Flea & Food’s seventh season is kicking off this month, and they’ve got some special events to look forward to.

On June 29 to 30, the LIC Flea & Food will open at 5-25 46th Ave., nearby the iconic Pepsi-Cola sign along the iconic Long Island City waterfront. Shoppers can browse through vintage and handcrafted items while enjoying international cuisine as well as local craft beer in their Beer & Wine Garden.

On Thursday, July 4, LIC Flea & Food will host a special day to celebrate Independence Day. From 2 p.m. to midnight, guests can shop, eat and sip before, during and after the fireworks, plus enjoy some live music and activities. Admission is free, however those who RSVP on the LIC Flea & Food website get a chance to win LIC Flea bucks to spend at the Flea.

Fast-forward to fall and the LIC Flea & Food is hosting a Wine and Tunes Festival on Sept. 14 to 15. Guests can sample over 40 types of wines, including bubbly and rosé curated by their wine experts. Pair the tastings with offerings from the global food market and listen to live tunes.

Finally, the LIC Flea & Food’s Beer Festival is returning for its fourth year on Oct. 4 to 5. Craft beer lovers can enjoy unlimited tastings of over 50 beers from the best in Queens, Brooklyn, The Bronx, Long Island and Upstate breweries – plus some great hard ciders too – and enjoy music by top DJs and great food from the best in international cuisine. Tickets are now on sale at the LIC Flea & Food website, so reserve your spot today!

For a full schedule, visit licflea.com.