Father’s Day blaze at the Pomonok Houses leaves two injured: FDNY

The FDNY is investigating the cause of a fire that left two people injured at the Pomonok Houses on Sunday.
According to the FDNY, a call came in at 6:21 p.m. on June 16 regarding a fire at 156-03 71st Ave. The FDNY deployed 12 units to the scene, where there was a fire in one of the apartments on the seventh floor.
Firefighters got the blaze under control and pulled a female victim out of the apartment. A report from the Citizen App indicated that she was unconscious but did not appear to have life-threatening injuries. She was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital by EMS.
One firefighter was also taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens for treatment. The Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire.
Queens – Fire at 156-02 71 Ave at the Pomonok Houses. #FDNY removed one victim in respiratory distress and unconscious. pic.twitter.com/r4C2h6uRN8
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 16, 2019