Carbon monoxide scare sparked by Jackson Heights manhole fire forces evacuations

Residents two Jackson Heights buildings were forced to evacuate on Thursday morning after a nearby manhole fire led to elevated carbon monoxide levels in the area.

The Fire Department responded to manhole fire at 10:08 a.m. on June 20 at the intersection of 84th Street and 37th Avenue.

It was reported that the fire was causing high levels of carbon dioxide for nearby residents. In response the FDNY had to evacuate 37-59 and 37-55 84th St.

The units are currently still on the scene ventilating buildings. They reported there have been no injuries.

City Councilman Francisco Moya tweeted about the incident and the response:

Spectrum News NY1 published video of the manhole billowing beige smoke on passing cars this morning and reported that the fire was the result of an AV cable burnout.