Councilman Miller and Chancellor Carranza tour successful St. Albans school

Calling P.S. 360 in St. Albans a flourishing school, City Councilman I. Daneek Miller and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza paid a year-end visit to the students, teachers, administrators and staff that make up the learning community at the school.

P.S. 360 currently serves more than 150 students both Pre-K and Kindergarten through Grade 3, 95 percent of whom are black, and employs a bilingual teacher corps that is motivated by the goal of enabling its pupils to speak conversational Spanish by the time they graduate.

“Our community is immensely supportive of the work being performed by the Chancellor’s team at the Department of Education in recruiting the best talent, such as the faculty at P.S. 360, whose cultural and academic competence gives our children a genuine opportunity to receive the education they have long deserved.”

Launched in 2015, the four year school prides itself on its ability to meet the needs of all its students “academically, socially, and emotionally.” and enjoys overall positive ratings in recently published DOE surveys for both students and teacher attendance as well as rigorous instruction for its Early Childhood Education and Pre-K programs.

PS 360 achieved a milestone in its young history this past spring when every student in the school’s inaugural third grade class passed Day One of both the State Mathematics and English Language Arts examinations.

“As the 2018-19 school year comes to a close, we are grateful to our teachers and staff who are raising the bar and improving outcomes for our students, and to the families and community members in Southeast Queens who are working hand-in-hand with us to advance equity and excellence for every student,” Carranza said.